Calgary digging out of latest storm, more snow expected Wednesday

The City of Calgary says crews are focusing on the city's busiest roads, clearing them of snow and making it safe for commuters on Wednesday.

The snow began falling on Tuesday and continued through the night. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts another 10 centimetres by the end of the day.

"The city responds to snow by plowing and applying materials on the highest volume roads first to keep Calgarians moving safely: these routes include Calgary's busiest roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, and Memorial Drive," the city wrote in a statement Wednesday morning.

According to an update from Calgary police at 6 a.m., there have been 47 crashes in the past 24 hours.

Eight of those crashes involved minor injuries while four were hit-and-run crashes.

"Motorists are reminded to monitor changing weather conditions – snow covered roads, ice and visibility can be a factor in your commute. Prepare yourself before you head out, leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go and adapt to the changing weather," the city said.

Calgary Transit is also reminding riders to check their routes before they head out.

On Wednesday, the service is detouring some buses to avoid trouble spots and make sure vehicles don't get stuck and riders stranded.

"We encourage all Calgary Transit customers to plan ahead, give themselves extra travel time, and stay connected with us through our communication channels," the statement read.

"For the most up-to-date info on service status and updates, head over to calgarytransit.com/serviceupdates or follow Calgary Transit on X (@CalgaryTransit)."

SNOWFALL WARNING EXTENDED AND EXPANDED

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning called for a number of Alberta regions is still in effect.

On Wednesday morning, the city of Lethbridge was added to that advisory.

"Heavy snowfall will continue with total amounts of 15 to 35 centimetres expected," ECCC said.

"Snow will continue to fall throughout the day and begin to taper off early Thursday morning."

The agency says drivers in all the regions under a snowfall warning should be prepared for winter driving conditions, including poor visibility due to blowing snow on highways.

It also advises residents to monitor all alerts and forecasts issued throughout the day.