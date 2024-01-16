CALGARY
    • Snowfall warning called in southern Alberta

    Environment and Climate Change Canada says snow will begin falling in southern and southwestern Alberta on Tuesday afternoon and warns will be heavy in many areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada says snow will begin falling in southern and southwestern Alberta on Tuesday afternoon and warns will be heavy in many areas.
    The province has only just recently climbed out of extreme cold warnings, but Environment and Climate Change Canada says some Alberta residents will be seeing a lot of snow over the next two days.

    ECCC says residents living in many southern and southwestern regions will be seeing heavy snow beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through the day on Wednesday.

    The agency says between 15 and 25 centimetres are expected.

    "Highest snowfall totals are expected to be in the extreme southwest of the province, near Pincher Creek and Waterton National Park," ECCC said.

    The agency says visibility could be a problem during the storm, so drivers should take precautions.

    "Slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," it said.

    Calgary is not under the snowfall warning, but the city will be getting some snow most of the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    "Between five to 12 centimetes is possible for the city of Calgary," said CTV weather specialist Jodi Hughes.

    The snow is expected to taper off on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

    A full report of affected regions can be found online.

