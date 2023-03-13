Calgary Dinos ready to battle for the team's first national men's hockey title

The University of Calgary's Dinos men's hockey team has done a lot of great things over the years, but one thing the program has never accomplished is winning a national title.

The Dinos are hoping that will change this week in Prince Edward Island.

Head coach Mark Howell says he is still baffled the Dinos haven't been able to capture a national title before.

"It's crazy," said Howell. "They've had lots of good teams in the 80s and 90s, and even in the 70s. There's been lots of really good teams coming out of this university and they've gone to the national tournament and for whatever reason haven't won."

FIRST GAME AGAINST THE HOSTS

The Dinos left for PEI on Monday, and will play their quarter final game against the hosts on Friday.

Forward Bradley Schoonbaert, 25, is in his final season with the Dinos and says the players really want to come back with that title.

"We've just got to keep doing what we've been doing," Schoonbaert said.

"It's going to be fun to play some new teams and see how our game translates against different teams across the country.

"I'm confident that we've got a good shot to win."

STICK TO DETAILS

The Dinos go in as the number one seed at the nationals.

They made it through the Canada West playoffs and won their first championship since 1996.

Forward Max Patterson, 23, believes the Dinos can build off that success.

"I think if we just stick to our details and the way we can play, I think we'll be just fine.

"(Just) stick to the process."

DIFFERENT FORMAT

Playing in the nationals is different than the Canada West playoffs, where it's a best-of-three series.

At the nationals, if you win you advance, but If you lose, you can't win the title.

Howell says he knows how important that first game is going to be.

"We've been there a couple of times and unfortunately lost those games," he said. "The last time we were there, we played Guelph and outshot them – I think it was 45-17 – and lost 2-1.

"You can play great, but it's just a game of bounces, a game of opportunities, and just finding that mindset to be ready for that moment."

The Dinos and Panthers game will be at 4 p.m. on Friday.