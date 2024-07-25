Calgary events cancelled, altered amid air quality advisory

An air quality advisory was issued for Calgary Thursday, as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.

“Wildfire smoke is causing or expected to cause very poor air quality and reduced visibility,” Environment and Climate Change Canada posted on its website.

“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health,” it said, continuing. “The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk."

Calgary’s local air quality health index was 10+ Thursday morning, which is classified as “very high risk.”

Wednesday night, the smoky air caused the cancellation of the opening ceremonies of the CPKC Women’s Open, the LPGA tournament taking place in Calgary this weekend.

“Tournament officials, along with the LPGA Tour’s onsite meteorologist, are monitoring air quality conditions, and will provide essential updates,” tournament communications staff posted on the tournament X feed.

A second posting, at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, said that air quality conditions in Calgary “significantly improved overnight” and that play was expected to start on time at 7 a.m.

However, the tournament tee-off was a couple hours behind that and got underway around 9 a.m.

Folk fest forecasts clearing skies

Meanwhile, Calgary Folk Festival organizers were monitoring air conditions ahead of the opening night of the 45th edition, which is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Executive director Sara Leishman said the festival was moving forward, in anticipation of skies clearing over the weekend.

“Where it comes to Alberta, wildfire smoke, this is a reality of Alberta summers now,” Leishman said. “Certainly it’s not ideal, and we wish it wasn’t the case for the weekend, but the forecast is looking to improve.

“We engage a meteorologist and operate with their guidance. We have access to multiple apps that help us better understand what’s changing. Smoke ebbs – it comes and it goes -- and so we take in the information in the moment and the way we treat it is the same as the way we look at extreme weather," Leishman said.

"Right now, the forecast is looking cool – and a little bit of rain this afternoon wouldn’t be a terrible thing," she added, "but the forecast is looking quite moderate and ever-improving over the course of the next four days."

WinSport closes mountain bike trails due to smoke

Elsewhere in the city, WinSport has closed its mountain bike trails and mini-golf for Thursday.

The Calgary men’s and coed soccer leagues cancelled all games Wednesday night. A decision on Thursday’s games is expected by 4 p.m.

Alberta Soccer and Football Alberta both have policies that state that if the air quality index is seven or higher, games should not be played.

Wednesday night, Football Alberta called a game between Alberta and BC in the U17 Western Challenge at half-time due to deteriorating air quality. Alberta was leading 26-0 at the time and advanced to the final against Saskatchewan.

Practices have been cancelled for Thursday, with the status of the final to be determined.

Petapalooza organizers said their event is going ahead as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday at its new location at The Confluence.