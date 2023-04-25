Calgary-Falconridge

Calgary's northeast district, east of the airport. It has Coral Springs on the northeast border and part of Taradale – a projection along the northeast border into Calgary-McCall which has the rest of it.

Coral Springs has a Californian-style and layout with a tiny lake and is about half Ismaili and Sikh, with household income $16,000 above the Calgary average and a tenth low-income and all single detached homes with hardly any rentals.

Taradale, a quarter immigrants in small homes, 13.4 per cent low-income and a tenth of housing rental. West of Coral Springs are Falconridge and Castleridgel, with incomes well below the Calgary median of $67,700 and a quarter low income in Falconridge.

Castleridge has Baitun Nur, the largest mosque in Canada, opened in 2008 by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and both have condos and apartments and a third of the housing is rented.

Below them, Whitehorn in the west, with a third of the 12,000 residents Vietnamese and East Indian immigrants; 4,000 dwellings, income below average and a quarter renting.

Temple, central, a third East Indian and similar.

27,474 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Devinder Toor, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 51.7%

ELECTION HISTORY

Calgary-Greenway: The riding is from Montrose, which came into existence in 1986. Rick Orman held it for the PCs from 1986-1993; Hung Kim Pham (PC) 1993-2008. He retired, and PC Manmeet Singh Bhullar won a close vote over pastor Ron Leech, the local choice as PC candidate was rejected by the party and ran as Independent.

In 2012, Leech, a WRP candidate, lost badly to Bhullar who won again in 2015.

But Bhular was killed in a highway accident and a 2016 by-election gave Prabhdeep Gill the seat.

Prab Gill was accused of allowing voting irregularities at the founding meeting of UCP’s northeast riding. He had been a PC.

A report on this was not published but he became an Independent and then returned to realty work.

Calgary-McCall: Social Credit and PC until 2008 when PC Shiraz Shariff, MLA since 1995, lost to Liberal Darshan Kang.

Kang won again in 2012 but quit as Liberal caucus leader and MLA for the 2015 vote.

Avinash S. Khangura replaced him and lost badly to Irfan Sabir, NDP.

Calgary Falconridge: Created in 2017, it was won by UCP’s Devinder Toor in the 2019 election. He had been second in a the Greenway 2016 by-election to Gill.