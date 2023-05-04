Calgary film industry continues to roll through significant events

There's a lot of action in the film and television industry.

Canadian lawmakers have passed a law to encourage Canadian content in the age of streaming services and at the same time, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is on strike.

Leaders in Calgary's film industry say neither of these will cut production in the near future but some say they are cautious about the potential impact a few months from now.

ACTION, FOR NOW

"This summer, we will have a medium to good amount of work," said Damian Petti, President of IATSE Local 212, a union representing workers in film and television.

Petti says he hopes the strike wraps quickly.

"The writers guild has a long history of long strikes. They've had three in the past and they've gone anywhere from 100 to 156 days long," he said.

"A long strike would have a much more negative impact."

Rocky Mountain Film Studio says 50 per cent of its production space is on hold for preparation.

"Nobody wants to be in the middle of production and have to stop. That's very costly. So they are on hold for now," said Scott Evans, executive vice-president.

Evans says he's grateful that one major Netflix production called The Abandons remains on-site for "prep" even after pushing its production start date back by nine weeks, partly in reaction to the ongoing strike south of the border.

He says he's counting on a ramp-up period in a few months.

NOT-SO-STEADY STREAM

Just as American writers are demanding wage increases and improvements amid the rise of streaming services, Canadian lawmakers also want to regulate content shared on those platforms.

The federal Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11) passed last week, encouraging more Canadian content sharing and development.

Hugh Stephens, executive fellow at the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary says the United States is a "colossus" of content creation, and therefore wouldn't counter the Canadian measure with its own U.S.-content-focused regulation.

Stephens believes U.S.-based productions would continue to shoot in Canadian locations with local crews, but says the act is itself in the early stages of development.

"Nobody knows exactly how it's going to be implemented. Part of this legislation is kind of a broad framework, but the actual details as to how it's going to be worked out now get punted to the CRTC with a whole lot of hearings," Stephens said.

Stephens believes it could be up to two years before it takes effect.

OPPORTUNITY FOR CANADA

The film and television advocacy group Keep Alberta Rolling welcomes legislation for Canadian content and says local productions may also take advantage of possible strike delays.

"It could be an opportunity for Canada-based companies to make Canadian content as well that originates in Canada," said Brock Skretting, who speaks for the organization.

"(Streamers) all have Canadian subscribers and therefore benefit from the people of Canada subscribing to their services. So they should be investing in Canadian talent, Canadian directors, Canadian writers, Canadian actors."

ASSOCIATIONS RESPOND

CTV News also reached out to Canadian film, television and media organizations.

The Alberta Media Production Industries Association (AMPIA) sent an email response that reads:

"AMPIA is encouraged by the passing of Bill C-11, which has the potential to increase funding for Canadian productions. We look forward to providing input into the consultations that will be taking place over the next weeks under the direction of the CRTC," said Bill Evans, executive director.

"With regard to the WGA strike in the U.S., we have no comment other than we hope it gets resolved quickly."

The Writers Guild of Canada (WGC) sent news releases it issued Tuesday:

“The WGC, along with writers guilds around the world, stands in solidarity with the WGA in their strike action for fair compensation for writers. We hope for a swift and fair resolution," said Victoria Shen, executive director.

“The compensation issues that pushed WGA members to strike apply to all writers in the digital streaming age. WGC members support WGA writers in their fight for fairness and we applaud their strength and collective resolve," said Alex Levine, president.