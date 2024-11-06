Calgary Fire Department launches lithium-ion battery safety campaign

The Calgary Fire Department has launched a campaign to inform residents about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, particularly those that are damaged or modified.

The initiative's message is "damaged batteries should stay dead."

Officials say lithium-ion batteries have grown in popularity over the past several years and are found in countless devices both inside and outside of homes.

As usage increases, so does fire risk, officials say.

"All lithium-ion batteries, and in particular, uncertified ones, have the potential to overheat, catch fire and cause explosions with little to no warning," said CFD Chief Steve Dongworth in a statement.

"These fires can quickly reach temperatures over 500 degrees Celsius, producing toxic gases and dangerous smoke," he said, adding they can't typically be put out with water.

Dongworth says lithium-ion battery fires are increasing in Calgary and encourages all residents to charge them safely and only with certified products.

Safety tips for lithium-ion batteries include:

Only use ULC or CSA-approved batteries, chargers and cords;

Don't use any batteries that are hot, look swollen, are punctured or leaking or are emitting white or grey smoke;

Avoid leaving batteries charging overnight or in places where they could block exits; and

Don't use them in extremely hot or cold conditions and keep them away from heat source and flammable materials.

Residents should never throw any batteries into the garbage, whether or not they are lithium-ion, the CFD says.

"All batteries, including lithium-ion batteries, need to be separated and taken to a recycling retailer for safe handling," officials said.

"If they end up in any of the City of Calgary bins, the batteries can get crushed by equipment leading to fires at the recycling facility, composting facility or landfill sites."

Anyone who encounters a lithium-ion battery fire should leave the area and call 911 immediately rather than attempt to put the fire out yourself.

More information about lithium-ion battery safety can be found online.