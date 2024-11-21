Calgary Fire Department responding to explosion in Mahogany

Calgary Fire Department is responding to an explosion at a six-plex in the city's southeast.

Fire crews received multiple calls to the community of Mahogany around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses say multiple townhouses are on fire.

The fire department says the calls were to 167 Mahogany Gardens S.E.

Fire crews arrived to flames and smoke.

EMS says it, too, was called around 3:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Mahogany Gardens S.E. for reports of a building explosion.

According to EMS, paramedics found a complex under construction had exploded.

The fire department says the townhomes are new, with some lived in and some for rent.

Three people in the area at the time were assessed and one was taken to South Calgary Urgent Care in stable condition.

A firefighter was also assessed at the scene.

Further details to come as they become available...