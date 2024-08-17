CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary firefighter killed fighting Jasper wildfire laid to rest

    Morgan Kitchen, 24, died fighting the wildfires in Jasper. Morgan Kitchen, 24, died fighting the wildfires in Jasper.
    Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.

    The 24-year-old was based out of Rocky Mountain House and was killed August 3 by a falling tree while battling the Japer wildfire.

    Prior to the 11 a.m. service; Calgary fire trucks were parked outside the church at 3900 2 St. NE to form an honour guard.

    Kitchen is being remembered as someone who had a “bold and brilliant” personality, a nimble wit and an “outrageous and ridiculous” sense of humour.

    He also served with the Canadian Armed Forces.

    A GoFundMe page is raising money for a plaque to be installed somewhere in the Rockies to honour Kitchen’s sacrifice.

    The fund has raised more than $5,200.00 and organizers say once the cost of the plaque and its installation is covered any excess funds will be donated to Red Cross Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

