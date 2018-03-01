CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary firefighters douse vehicle fire in Pineridge
Police and fire crews responded to a car fire in northeast Calgary on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 7:59AM MST
Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire on a street in the city’s northeast on Thursday morning and worked quickly to contain it.
Emergency crews were called to the 6700 block of 22 Avenue N.E at about 3:45 a.m. and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
No one was injured in the incident and an investigation in underway into a cause.