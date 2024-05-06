Work on Calgary's 108-year-old Mission Bridge to begin next week

Next week, crews will begin work on rehabilitating the Mission Bridge, a 108-year-old structure over the Elbow River at the south end of Calgary's Mission District.

The project, which has a budget of $17.8 million, will see the closure of both lanes of traffic on the bridge at different times, and is necessary to upgrade the bridge and extend its lifespan.

Starting on May 13, the west lane of the bridge will be closed and the east side of the bridge will be modified to allow one north and one southbound lane.

During this initial stage of construction, cyclists will be required to share the road with vehicles while pedestrians can use the east side of the bridge.

Elbow Island will be inaccessible from the west side of bridge during this phase, officials said.

Once this work is completed in late summer, crews will shift to the east side of the bridge, with the west side being modified to allow one north and one southbound lane.

As before, cyclists will be expected to share the road with drivers while pedestrians will be limited to the west side of the bridge.

In the fall, the city says the whole bridge will be closed to vehicles for more extensive work with a planned reopening sometime in spring 2025.

During this time, cyclists and pedestrians will still be allowed to cross.

City officials say they will do all they can to mitigate any delays during the construction period, but ask anyone using the bridge to follow all posted construction signs.

"We're working hard to minimize impacts to bridge users, area residents and surrounding local businesses,” said Max Lacroix, project manager and senior structural engineer in charge of the project.

"We are minimizing road closures before Stampede to reduce construction impacts during this busy time. Our team remains active in the community, conducting outreach to area businesses and residents."

The work on the Mission Bridge is also expected to improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

Anyone who uses the bridge during their commute is encouraged to allow for extra time during the construction period or consider alternate routes.

Anyone rafting on the Elbow River should be aware that while they are allowed to travel under the bridge, they will need to watch for any posted detour signs to help them avoid danger.