Calgary Shaw services disrupted after attempted copper wire theft

Some Shaw customers in north and northeast Calgary experienced a service outage on Monday morning after an attempted theft of copper wire.

In an update Monday, the company said the outage affected internet, television and home phone services.

“Crews have determined this outage is due to a fibre cut caused by vandalism and attempted theft of copper wire,” Shaw said in a service update.

The issue was discovered around 4:20 a.m. on Monday.

The company said the fibre line repairs can take between eight to 12 hours, however, full restoration of services could take longer if the damage is extensive.

Shaw customers can check their account on the My Shaw website or the My Shaw App and look for an alert banner, to determine if the outage is affecting services.