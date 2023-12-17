Calgary Firefighters Toy Association gives back to thousands of kids in need

Around 3,500 gifts were given out to Calgary kids in need on Sunday at the Telus Convention Centre.

It’s all part of the Calgary Firefighters Toy Association’s annual Children’s Christmas Party.

“I actually wish our event wasn’t quite so successful because the more people that are here is the more people that are in need,” said Mark Hagel, the association’s president.

“I have gotten over the years emails, saying that this party has changed their lives. That they realize that people care about them.”

That’s exactly the case for Frank Anderson and his family.

“We’ve had some tragedy in our life recently and this is a big boost. This is tremendous,” Anderson said.

The toys were donated by everyday Calgarians.

Active and retired firefighters also cover a sizable portion of the event’s cost.

“Firefighters do an amazing job, but often, they’re going to the worst day of people’s lives. We just want to have a day where we can be part of the best day of their lives,” Hagel said.

From festive performances, to face painting and of course, pictures with Santa, the event had something for everyone.

“I think it’s very important to bring families together, families that sometimes are struggling and have the opportunity to have the festivities and the togetherness within our community,” said Sam Michael, who attended.

The Children’s Christmas Party has been going on for 55 years and Hagel says it’ll continue as long as there’s a need.