CALGARY – For the fifth year in a row, first responders and emergency crews in Calgary are combing the Bow River in an attempt to find any missing persons who may have ended up in or on the banks of the river.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS), Calgary Fire Department (CFD), RCMP and the Calgary Search and Rescue Association began their search Thursday morning.

Search efforts begin at the Bearspaw Dam, near the northwest edge of the city, and moved towards Calgary's southernmost city limit. The fire department utilized special equipment and boats, along with trained divers, to search underwater.

As teams searched the Bow River, the Alberta RCMP missing persons and unidentified remains unit deployed its helicopter along the water from the southern city limits and continue east toward the Saskatchewan border.

Searches are done at this time of year as water levels are at their lowest and river water is less murky.

"Although in the past four years no remains have been recovered during this search, we continue to believe that this is a worthwhile initiative that has the potential to provide answers to the family and friends of those with missing loved ones," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit.

Should any remains be found, CPS would work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the individual and ensure no criminal offence has been committed.

Alberta RCMP note that of the roughly 5,000 missing persons reported to police, only a small number may have voluntarily or involuntarily entered Calgary’s waterways and not been able to get out.