Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano to be taken by Seattle Kraken in expansion draft: TSN
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 10:25AM MDT
Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano, right, celebrates on Dec. 4, 2014. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CALGARY -- Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano will be selected by the Seattle Kraken in the Expansion Draft, according to TSN.
TSN Calgary bureau chief Salim Nadim Valji said on social media Wednesday morning the move will be announced when the draft happens, starting at 6 p.m. MT.
TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun also said Valji's tweet was accurate.
The 6-1, 201 pound defenceman has been with the Flames since 2005. In 949 games, he tallied 143 goals and 366 assists for 509 points.
Calgary Flames spokesman Peter Hanlon declined to comment and said the team has no information.