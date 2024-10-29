'Calgary Flames Reading... Give it a Shot!' program reaches 1M students
The "Calgary Flames Reading... Give it a Shot!" program is now one-million strong.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Educational Partnership Foundation and the Calgary Flames Foundation announced the seven-digit milestone of students impacted by the literacy initiative.
A recent visit to Patrick Airlie School in the city's southeast tipped the score to a proud high point.
"We're incredibly proud of our partnership with the Calgary Flames Foundation in growing this program over the years," said Barb Simic, president and CEO for the Educational Partnership Foundation.
"Literacy is a fundamental human right, and the 'Calgary Flames Reading... Give it a Shot!' program has become a cornerstone of literacy education in Alberta."
The program has been investing in student literacy since 1995 – nearly 30 years.
It uses collectible cards as reading rewards, with the first cards featuring Calgary Flames players.
The program started in Calgary and expanded provincewide in 2018.
It also expanded the cards to include Canadian wildlife, endangered species and dinosaurs.
This year, cards include Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks players.
"The number of families that have reached out over the years to express the positive impact the program had on their school life is significant," said Candice Goudie, executive director for the Calgary Flames Foundation.
"This is an important and meaningful milestone for us, and for the people that support the community work of the Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation."
Tuesday's announcement noted the program had one of its biggest supporters in the late Ken King.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Main takeaways from Saskatchewan's provincial election results
Scott Moe earned his second mandate as premier and his Saskatchewan Party held onto government for a fifth-straight majority, CTV News declared Monday night. But the party did not hold onto all its seats.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
Dodgers try to sweep Yankees in World Series Game 4
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 4 of the World Series.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta taking Ottawa to court over carbon tax
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
-
Draisaitl needs to be 'at his absolute best' while McDavid is out of Oilers lineup
The world's best hockey player and star captain of the Edmonton Oilers appears to be out of action for at least one game, but it could be for longer.
-
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Vancouver
-
Here's what David Eby had to say at his 1st news conference since the final count in B.C.'s election
B.C. Premier David Eby took questions from reporters Tuesday for the first time since his party secured the narrowest of majorities in the final count of provincial election results.
-
B.C. Conservative leader walks back election night warning, strikes conciliatory tone
Hours after the premier addressed reporters, the incoming leader of the Opposition held his own news conference dialling back the rhetoric that fired up B.C. Conservative supporters on election night.
-
Man who stabbed stranger at Vancouver Tim Hortons in 2022 re-arrested: VPD
A man who was convicted in the random stabbing of a stranger at a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons in 2022 is back in custody, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Conservative leader walks back election night warning, strikes conciliatory tone
Hours after the premier addressed reporters, the incoming leader of the Opposition held his own news conference dialling back the rhetoric that fired up B.C. Conservative supporters on election night.
-
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
-
Comox Valley Regional District apologizes for damaging First Nation's heritage sites
The Comox Valley Regional District is issuing an apology to the K’ómoks First Nation for damaging several of its Cultural Heritage Sites during the construction of the Denman Cross Island Trail.
Saskatoon
-
Bear spray attacks on city buses cause concern for Saskatoon woman, transit union
A Saskatoon woman is calling for improvements to safety on public transit following a string of bear spray attacks on city buses.
-
Trick or treat, and some trades for Saskatoon Blades
Considering they’re only a couple years removed from trick-or-treating, the Saskatoon Blades had some fun at practise today.
-
One student airlifted from scene of school bus crash near Tisdale, 6 seriously injured: RCMP
Six students were seriously injured and one student was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon following a school bus crash near Tisdale, Sask. on Monday afternoon.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Party to rebuild cabinet after several ministers lose seats
Saskatchewan's provincial election saw the upset of several long time Saskatchewan Party MLAs who lost their seats in urban ridings.
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
'Bonus football': Riders readying for post-season for first time in three years
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field Saturday versus the BC Lions in the CFL’s West Division Semi-final and will mark their return to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
Toronto
-
Plant-based milk facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
-
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
-
Suspects charged in COVID-19 vaccine database fraud investigation: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an 'extensive' fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.
Montreal
-
CAQ Mirabel MNA closes office after shots fired at window
The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours said she shut her office down Tuesday after its windows were shot at.
-
At 7 feet, 9 inches, Olivier Rioux is the world's tallest teen and an intriguing basketball project
Walking from his apartment to classes and then to the University of Florida’s basketball facility, Olivier Rioux poses for dozens — sometimes hundreds — of pictures a day.
-
Legault to visit Washington in 2025 amid concerns about impact of presidential election
Concerned about the impact of the presidential election on Quebec exports, Premier Francois Legault will be going on a mission to Washington in early 2025.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
-
'Speaks to a wider problem': N.S. politicians condemn group that wore KKK costumes to Halloween dance
Nova Scotians – including the province’s top politicians – are continuing to express outrage after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
N.S. youth charged for swatting in U.S. and Canada
Authorities believe they have solved a cyber crime spanning schools in Ontario and the United States, and the suspect at the centre of the investigation is a 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy.
Winnipeg
-
Cost to clean needles from Winnipeg parks could cost up to $262K
A new report says the city could hire staff to inspect inner city parks and playgrounds for needles and knives, but any plans would come with a price tag.
-
Some parents hung up on school cellphone ban despite overall positive reception
Nearly two months after Manitoba’s school cellphone ban came into effect, the policy is receiving some mixed signals.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked last weekend
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Arrest made in fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake on Victoria Day weekend
Ontario Provincial Police confirm an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Woman charged in stabbing death of 50-year-old man in Vanier
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. A 58-year-old woman has been arrested.
-
1933–2024
1933–2024 Former Ottawa-Carleton regional chair, first mayor of Nepean Andrew Haydon has died
Former Ottawa-Carleton regional chair and first mayor of Nepean Andrew Haydon has died. He was 91.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspects arrested in northern Ont. in June robbed $2M from banks across Ontario
Three suspects arrested in West Nipissing earlier this year were part of a group of five who robbed banks across the province, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
North Bay business owner says road construction may force him to close
The owner of a convenience store and gas bar in North Bay’s northwest end says a road construction project has hurt his business so severely, he might have to close.
-
Premier Ford says talks are ongoing, but still no completion date for Hwy. 69 expansion
In Sudbury on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked when the four-laning of Highway 69 would be completed, a project that has been decades in the making.
Barrie
-
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
-
Fire destroys home in Clearview Township
Emergency crews in Clearview Township battled flames and heavy smoke Tuesday morning as a fire raged through a large home.
-
Casino Rama Resort to hold walk-in hiring initiative ahead of major refurbishment project
Casino Rama Resort is looking to fill nearly 30 positions as it begins a major refurbishment project.
Kitchener
-
Businesses weigh in on police drug enforcement in Guelph
After the Guelph Police Service announced a plan to ramp up enforcement on drug use in downtown Guelph, business owners are sharing their thoughts on the plan.
-
WRDSB announced plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms before reversing decision
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced, and then abruptly reversed, a plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms.
-
Kitchener pauses speed camera program while Region of Waterloo goes ahead
Councillors with the City of Kitchener voted in favour of hitting the brakes on a plan that would see more speed cameras installed in front of schools.
London
-
'Stop buying our kids': London police looking to increase capacity of Human Trafficking Unit
Chief Thai Truong of the London Police Service (LPS) was part of a panel discussion following the screening of Dark Highway at FCFF. Truong said trafficking is a “big problem” because “there is a lot of money to be made.”
-
Voyeurism charge laid after surprise video doorbell call
On Oct. 22 around 1:20 a.m. police responded to a home in the area of Talbot Street and Huron Street where the homeowner said they received a notification from the doorbell camera.
-
Bush party shooting victim bled to death: forensic pathologist
A forensic pathologist who examined the body of shooting victim Josue Silva concluded that the Western University student died after being shot in the abdomen and losing an excessive amount of blood despite paramedics efforts to save him.
Windsor
-
Pickleball safety measures sought after person dies playing
The Windsor Pickleball Club wants to see new padding installed along walls at the Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) after a member fatally hit their head while playing the sport.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Cineplex denies pest problem at Devonshire Mall theatre after viral video of cockroach
Cineplex Entertainment has said inspections found no sign of pests at their Devonshire Mall movie theatre, despite a video circulating on social media suggesting otherwise.
-
Victim's wife discovered body in Highland Ave homicide: police
Windsor Police are renewing their call for help from the public to solve a city homicide.