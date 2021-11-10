Calgary Flames will use Remembrance Day 50/50 draw to support veterans

CALGARY -

Calgary Flames fans who eagerly purchase 50/50 tickets on game days can feel guilt-free about buying in to this week's two-day lottery as proceeds will go to Canadian veterans.

The 50/50 draw opens at 9 a.m. MT on Remembrance Day ahead of the team's tilt with the Montreal Canadiens and carries over to Friday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, closing at 11 p.m.

The Flames Foundation says all proceeds from the draw will go to the Homes for Heroes Foundation, which helps military veterans who find themselves on the path to homelessness, and the Veterans Association Food Bank, which provides food and social support for veterans.

It's the second time the Flames Foundation has run a multiple-day 50/50.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw are available on the Calgary Flames website.