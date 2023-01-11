Calgary flights delayed in U.S. as systems outage ground thousands of flights
If you're getting onto a flight Wednesday, you should check your flight status before you leave because a system outage is delaying flights, including here in Calgary.
Flight delays caused by a nationwide systems outage prompted a two-hour-long "groundstop order" by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. Wednesday morning, which also affected some Calgary departures for American destinations.
The early morning flights to Dallas, Houston, Denver, Las Vegas were all delayed up to an hour.
The FAA says there had been an issue with its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system ordered all U.S. domestic flights to be grounded for roughly two hours.
The affected system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards and changes at airport facilities, including warnings about runway closures, bird hazards or construction obstacles.
The FAA says these alerts offer information considered essential to flight safety.
While the issue appears to be short-lived in Calgary – as of 7:30 a.m. all outbound flights took off without issue – officials urge passengers to check ahead.
"Check with your airline for current flight information," the airport said on social media. "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following the FAA's nationwide computer system outage."
Canada's major airlines say to expect some hiccups throughout the day on all flights into and out of the U.S.
"The outage will have an effect our transborder operations today, but it is not possible to determine the extent at this point as we do not know the full impact and duration," Air Canada wrote in a statement to CTV News.
"Customers should check their flights before going to the airport. We are putting in place a goodwill policy for affected customers to change their travel plans."
An estimated 4,000 domestic US -flights were initially delayed by the issue and there could be a potential domino effect for flight delays.
U.S. President Joe Biden says he spoke with the transportation minster, ordered an investigation, but the issue is likely not a cyber attack.
The FAA is still investigating the cause of the problem.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calgary’s cool one – chinook coming Thursday
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Girl Guides of Canada announces new name for Brownies
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
Less than 2 per cent of the Canadian Blood Services stem cell donor registry are Black. Why?
Diverse blood donations are needed in Canada so stem cell matches can be made, but previous policies banning some Black people from donating led to mistrust in racialized communities, an expert explains.
6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day
It's another foggy and mild morning in the Edmonton region and across most of central and north-central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Teck Metals fined $2.2M for 2019 effluent spill into Columbia River
Environment and Climate Change Canada says Teck Metals Ltd., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd., has been ordered to pay $2.2 million in federal and provincial fines for an effluent spill into the Columbia River.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three family members found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week ran a tutoring business together, according to their stunned neighbours.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia woman's ER death prompts health-care debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
'Incredibly sad tragedy': N.S. premier reacts to woman's ER death, speaks on status of health-care system
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling the recent death of a 37-year-old woman in an Amherst, N.S., hospital an "incredibly sad tragedy."
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Vancouver Island
-
CRD's proposed goose cull receives support from farmers, bird advocates
Ask farmers on Vancouver Island and many will tell you, geese are their biggest problem. "It’s just devastating," said Terry Mitchell, owner of Mitchell’s Farm in Central Saanich.
-
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
-
Friends and family of missing Vancouver Island woman renew plea to find her
Friends and a family of a missing Port Alberni woman are renewing their pleas for information on what happened to her.
Toronto
-
'We will be more vigilant:' Toronto driver school promises change after CTV investigation
A popular school that trains ride-sharing drivers under a City of Toronto framework is promising improvements after a CTV News investigation raised questions about online-only courses.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Here's what you should know before flying out of Pearson during the FAA outage
A widespread computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration is causing travel delays in and out of the United States, which could mean headaches for those hoping to catch a flight out of Toronto Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara asks to be traded
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara has asked his team’s management to trade him. The 38-year-old striker announced the request on social media early Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status as U.S. flights grounded
The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Late start to ice clearing contributed to LRT disruption, but no idea why trains stopped
A late start to launching trains equipped with ice-clearing devices might have contributed to the six-day delay seen on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT, but the root cause of what stopped two trains during a freezing rain shower last week remains unknown.
Kitchener
-
'The nightmare will never be over': Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
-
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they said there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon crews to begin residential snow removal
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issues
Mounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
Northern Ontario
-
Power out after fire at downtown Sudbury mall
The power is being restored to parts of the Sudbury downtown core after a fire at the Elm Place mall downtown, formally known as the Rainbow Centre, Wednesday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Girl Guides of Canada announces new name for Brownies
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
-
One killed in Hwy. 11 crash Tuesday near Kirkland Lake
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
New Flyer lays off 30 workers from Winnipeg facilities
About 30 workers were laid off from the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg.
-
FAA system outage impacting flights at Winnipeg airport
A computer outage at the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) is causing flight delays in the United States on Wednesday, and is having an impact on departures at the Winnipeg airport
Regina
-
'Unexpected storm': Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage
A report of a suspect vehicle in Saskatchewan's capital hours after a stabbing rampage on a First Nation some 300 kilometres away suddenly pulled city officers into the investigation and kept residents on edge for days.
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capital
Some Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.