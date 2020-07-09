CALGARY -- The Calgary Folk Music Festival is going forward this July with a series of concerts fans can watch from home.

The festival will broadcast livestreamed concerts, memorable archival footage and interviews from July 23-26, the original dates of the event that was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headliners this year include Calgary’s Copperhead, Alberta’s Corb Lund and Amythyst Kiah of Our Natives Daughters.

The 41st year of the festival will also include shows from:

Angelique Francis

Birds of Chicago

Bobby Bazini

Mexican Institute of Sound

Jr. Gone Wild

Lakou Mizik

Lightning Dust

Lucy Dacus

Moontricks

Patrick Watson

Sebastien Gaskin

Villages

Vox Sambou

William Prince

Xenia Franca

CKUA and CJSW Radio will play the music of current and past folk fest performers as well as interviews and concerts throughout the weekend.

The 2019 edition of the festival brought 52,000 people to Prince’s Island Park to see over 100 performances and featured artists from 16 countries. Organizers said that while they can’t bring that same in-person energy this year, they hope to provide an immersive, multicultural experience online this year.

The full lineup, schedules and pay-what-you-can tickets can be found at Calgary Folk Fest