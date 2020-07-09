Advertisement
Calgary Folk Music Festival releases 2020 at-home lineup
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:59AM MDT
CALGARY -- The Calgary Folk Music Festival is going forward this July with a series of concerts fans can watch from home.
The festival will broadcast livestreamed concerts, memorable archival footage and interviews from July 23-26, the original dates of the event that was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headliners this year include Calgary’s Copperhead, Alberta’s Corb Lund and Amythyst Kiah of Our Natives Daughters.
The 41st year of the festival will also include shows from:
- Angelique Francis
- Birds of Chicago
- Bobby Bazini
- Mexican Institute of Sound
- Jr. Gone Wild
- Lakou Mizik
- Lightning Dust
- Lucy Dacus
- Moontricks
- Patrick Watson
- Sebastien Gaskin
- Villages
- Vox Sambou
- William Prince
- Xenia Franca
CKUA and CJSW Radio will play the music of current and past folk fest performers as well as interviews and concerts throughout the weekend.
The 2019 edition of the festival brought 52,000 people to Prince’s Island Park to see over 100 performances and featured artists from 16 countries. Organizers said that while they can’t bring that same in-person energy this year, they hope to provide an immersive, multicultural experience online this year.
The full lineup, schedules and pay-what-you-can tickets can be found at Calgary Folk Fest