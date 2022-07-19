After a strictly digital edition in 2020 and a dramatically reconfigured event in 2021, the whole old-school Calgary Folk Music Festival returns to Prince’s Island Park on July 21, much to the rejoicing of Calgary music lovers.

The beloved music festival runs between July 21-24, and will feature 70 artists from Alberta and around the world.

Artists from Alberta that will be performing include folk band Astral Swans, country musician Bryson Waind, indie pop musician Clea Anais, Black country musician D’orjay the Singing Shaman, pop artist Wayfinding, country/blues hybrid artist The Hello Darlins, post-rock artist Jung People, blues and soul artist Jess Knights, country musician Robert Adams, Calgary's Samantha Savage Smith, and electro-pop artist Selci and hip hop artist Sinzere.

Polaris Prize winner Cadence Weapon, Austin, Texas-based indie rockers Spoon and New Orleans unique Squirrel Nut Zippers are also in the lineup.

International artists include Xenia Franca from Brazil.

Black Pumas were supposed to perform but cancelled their appearance.

"We are devastated to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances we are no longer able to perform at the Calgary Folk Music Festival," the band's management said in a statement issued Tuesday. "We hope to be able to return soon and we apologize to all our fans for the inconvenience."

In its place, the Folk Fest announced 2022 contemporary Indigenous artist and Juno winner DJ Shub and War Club Live will step in to close Thursday night's mainstage show, where he'll be joined by musical collaborators Phoenix Pagliacci, Boogat, 2022 traditional Indigenous Juno winner Fawn Wood, Anishinaabe dancer Kelli Marshall and Nehiyaw Iskwew hoop dancer and choreographer Sandra Lamouche.

For a full list of artists, visit www.calgaryfolkfest.com/artists.