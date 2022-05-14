Calgary grocery store holds fundraiser to help family of victim in road rage incident

The owner and employees of a northeast Calgary grocery store are stepping up in support of the five children of Angela McKenzie, who was killed in a violent incident that police say was the result of road rage earlier this week.

Staff at the Save-on Foods location on 52 Street N.E. will be holding a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday and say that all of the proceeds will be going to support the orphaned children.

Officials say the event is being managed by store employees who are volunteering their time to help out and the store is donating all the food and supplies.

"This is being done solely to support the children," one of the organizers said in a release. "We are not wanting to advertise the business, or lure people into the store."

Officials say they had received reports at about 11 p.m. on May 10 of two vehicles driving erratically and "exchanging gunfire" as they proceeded southbound.

At 17 Avenue S.E., both vehicles collided with two other vehicles, one of which was being driven by McKenzie.

The 40-year-old mother of five died later that day.

Police are still investigating the incident and are looking for a suspect believed connected to the shooting and crash.

The fundraiser is taking place on Saturday and Sunday between noon and 6 p.m.