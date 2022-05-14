Calgary grocery store holds fundraiser to help family of victim in road rage incident
The owner and employees of a northeast Calgary grocery store are stepping up in support of the five children of Angela McKenzie, who was killed in a violent incident that police say was the result of road rage earlier this week.
Staff at the Save-on Foods location on 52 Street N.E. will be holding a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday and say that all of the proceeds will be going to support the orphaned children.
Officials say the event is being managed by store employees who are volunteering their time to help out and the store is donating all the food and supplies.
"This is being done solely to support the children," one of the organizers said in a release. "We are not wanting to advertise the business, or lure people into the store."
Officials say they had received reports at about 11 p.m. on May 10 of two vehicles driving erratically and "exchanging gunfire" as they proceeded southbound.
At 17 Avenue S.E., both vehicles collided with two other vehicles, one of which was being driven by McKenzie.
The 40-year-old mother of five died later that day.
Police are still investigating the incident and are looking for a suspect believed connected to the shooting and crash.
The fundraiser is taking place on Saturday and Sunday between noon and 6 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was 'entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.'
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist's funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
Hundreds ordered to leave homes in Kenora, Ont., as floodwaters continue to rise
A city in northwestern Ontario has issued an evacuation order in response to a flood risk that's expected to grow in the coming days.
Climate change reveals dark secrets as human remains found in receding Lake Mead
In the American West, the second-largest man-made reservoir has dropped to historic lows due to drought. Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Mead, which is now drying up.
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
Edmonton
-
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was 'entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.'
-
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
-
Skittles maker says thin metal strands possibly embedded in candy or loose in bag
Mars Wrigley Canada has announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES Gummies, STARBURST Gummies and LIFE SAVERS Gummies after customers reported finding very thin metal strands embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.
Vancouver
-
The pandemic changed what we throw away, but now it's changing back
Metro Vancouver residents threw out roughly 260 million face masks in 2021, more than double the total from the previous year, according to the regional district's latest waste composition study.
-
Return of passenger trains between Seattle and Vancouver delayed
Amtrak will postpone restoring its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., until possibly December because of a lack of personnel.
-
Tree Brewing Co. recalling Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler over undeclared sulphites
Tree Brewing Co. is recalling its Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler because the product contained sulphites not declared on the label.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Musquodoboit area grows in size; crews return to scene Saturday
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area has grown more than three times in size since The Department of Natural Resource's (DNR) last update on Friday.
-
'We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel': Tenants search for reasonable rental units in Halifax
Abby Tucker has been on a hunt for a new apartment for months but keeps coming up empty. Rents are higher than she’s ever seen and the demand is “crazy,” she says.
-
Nova Scotia group starts petition to ban recreational fireworks
A group in Nova Scotia has started a petition in hopes of putting an end to recreational fireworks.
Vancouver Island
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
-
Ukrainian refugees begin settling in to former resort in Sooke, B.C.
The first of what's estimated to be around 100 refugees from Ukraine have arrived at their new home at a former resort in Sooke, B.C.
-
Return of passenger trains between Seattle and Vancouver delayed
Amtrak will postpone restoring its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., until possibly December because of a lack of personnel.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
Who is the leader of the Green Party of Ontario? A Q&A with Mike Schreiner
To bring voters closer to the Green leader, CTV News Toronto sat down with Schreiner at the end of April to talk about his plans for the party and the province, along with his go-to campaign snacks.
-
'The company has zero political opinion': Employees involved in stolen election signs fired, turned in to police
Two employees caught on camera tearing down Liberal election signs in Brampton, Ont. have been fired and reported to police.
Montreal
-
Protesters against French-language law set to march to Quebec premier's office in Montreal
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core will be blocked Saturday morning as protesters will march against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
A Montreal man has died after his truck rolled over him
A man has died after his vehicle rolled him over in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.
Ottawa
-
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
-
One more scorcher before rain starts to fall
Another record-breaking high temperature is in the forecast for Ottawa but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way.
-
Ottawa police kick off new season of 'Project Noisemaker' with arrests, charges
The Ottawa Police Service brought back its 'Project Noisemaker' traffic enforcement program this week to crack down on speeding and stunt driving, along with excessively noisy vehicles.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for male who may be armed and dangerous in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are looking in a Cambridge neighbourhood for a male who may be armed in dangerous.
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Over 100,000 converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th biker rally
Large crowds converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday as motorcycle enthusiasts gathered for Friday the 13th.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother and two children found 'safe and sound': PAPS
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting care home residents over 17-year period
A man has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assaults at a rural Saskatchewan care home.
-
Roughriders rookie camp wraps in Saskatoon
Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie camp came to a soggy end in Saskatoon on Friday, with the rain and wind making for slippery and cold conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Dowling homicide
Police in Greater Sudbury have an individual in custody in connection with the death of a man on Wednesday in the community of Dowling.
-
Sudbury Theatre Centre handover is not a unanimous choice
Some people in the Sudbury theatre community are not happy with Yes theatre’s move to run operations.
-
Tips for Canadian parents who may be worried about a baby formula shortage
A serious infant formula shortage in the United States caused by a major recall has left American parents going to great lengths to ensure they have enough supply for their babies, leaving some wondering if the same could happen in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme wind caused power outages, damaged Richardson Building sign
Extreme winds that blew through Manitoba Friday caused outages across the province and damaged the Richardson Building sign in Winnipeg.
-
Hundreds ordered to leave homes in Kenora, Ont., as floodwaters continue to rise
A city in northwestern Ontario has issued an evacuation order in response to a flood risk that's expected to grow in the coming days.
-
More than 200 homes issued evacuation notices in RM of Ritchot
More than 200 homes in the RM of Ritchot have been issued evacuation notices due to rising waters.
Regina
-
'Choose to see': YWCA Regina launches sixth annual sexual assault awareness campaign
YWCA Regina has launched its sixth annual Sexual Assault Awareness Coaster Campaign.
-
Flooding possible as rainfall continues in Sask.
Environment Canada and the Water Security Agency (WSA) are advising residents of the potential for localized flooding, as parts of the province see another rainfall warning heading into the weekend.
-
Gas prices reach $1.88 in Regina
Another significant overnight surge sent gas prices to $1.88.9 for regular unleaded at most services stations in Regina on Friday, according to gaswizard.com.