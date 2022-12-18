Calgary Hitmen dominate Hurricanes in 7-2 victory over Lethbridge

The Calgary Hitmen dominated the first of seven games against the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday night, getting goals from six players as they earned a convincing 7-2 victory.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Zac Funk, Matteo Danis, Dax Williams, Maxim Muranov, David Adaszsynki and Danis, with his second, scored for Calgary.

Logan Wormald and Chase Pauls answered for the Hurricanes.

First WHL goal for Dax 👏 pic.twitter.com/xA4qN81Xe6 — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) December 18, 2022

The Hitmen's league-leading penalty-killing unit continued to excel, successfully killing five Lethbridge power plays.

Calgary outshot Lethbridge 36-29.

The Hitmen are back in action at the Saddledome Sunday afternoon, when they play the Edmonton Oil Kings in their final game before a nine-day holiday break.

Puck drop is 2 p.m.