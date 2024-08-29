Calgary Hitmen enter 30th season with a new head coach and a attitude
Thursday was Paul McFarland's first official day on the job as the new head coach of the Calgary Hitmen.
The Richmond Hill, Ontario native took over from Steve Hamilton behind the bench and is the 11th head coach in team jhistory.
McFarland spent his first day watching scrimmages at the Scotiabank Saddledome and evaluating the young talent in the organization.
McFarland says it was an exciting first day.
“It’s been great,” said the 38-year-old.
“The last couple of days we’ve all been excited to see our guys finally hit the ice and it’s great to see the group out there.”
“I know our management team and obviously our scouts have done a great job assembling a lot of talent for us to watch this week so it’s going to be exciting just to see everyone’s progression.”
Fast-paced team
McFarland comes to the Hitmen with plenty of experience. He was the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs from 2014 to 2017.
He then made the move to the NHL as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken.
He jumped at the opportunity to come to Calgary and coach junior hockey players again.
McFarland wants his players to be in tip-top shape.
“We want to play the game fast and in order to do that we have to be in the best shape possible,” he said.
“A lot of our guys have done a lot of hard work and you can tell even yesterday going through the fitness test. They spent a lot of time getting in better shape so that will lead to us being better on the ice.”
Excitement
Hamilton was behind the bench for the Hitmen for six seasons. Veteran defenceman Carter Yakemchuk, who was a first round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators at this years NHL draft says having a new message isn’t a bad thing.
“It’s super exciting and I think he’s a guy that’s going to change our group around,” said the 18 year old rearguard.
“He brings the intensity and he brings everything we need to jbe a championship team and that’s what we want someday.”
“I think it’s super awesome to have him and the guys are super pumped about it.”
Defenceman Reese Hamilton, who's 17, agrees, saying McFarland is a big believer in fast-paced play and following systems.
“He wants up to be competitive and he wants us to work hard and listen to systems. Just like every coach would expect of you.”
“Paul seems like a great guy since I’ve been around so I’m excited for the year.”
30th anniversary season
This is the 30th anniversary for the Hitmen and McFarland says that’s not lost on him.
“It’s really special,” he said.
“You look at the history of this organization and the number of great people and players that have been a part of it. It’s really special to come in here on the 30th year.”
The Hitmen open up the pre-season on September 6 when they host the Red Deer Rebels. The regular season for the club gets going on September 28. The Hitmen will open up in Edmonton against the Oil Kings.
