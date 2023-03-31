Calgary Hitmen's Fiddler-Schultz nominated for Humanitarian of the Year award

Calgary Hitmen team captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz has not only been successful on the ice, but he's performed exceptionally off it.

The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced Thursday that Fiddler-Schultz was nominated for its 2022-23 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to its humanitarian of the year.

That recognition stems from a number of initiatives led by Fiddler-Schultz, where he used his platform to give back to the community.

In November, Fiddler-Schultz hosted Fiddler-Schultz Fills A Ford, a food drive outside a Calgary Safeway, collecting over 800 pounds of food and $2,500, all of which was donated to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary. The program has collected over 3,000 pounds of food and raised more than $5,000 since it was launched by Fiddler-Schultz in 2019.

The forward also continued Fidd's Friends for a third year, bringing kids from the Trellis Society (the former Boys and Girls Club) to Hitmen games, giving them autographs, and meeting with them in a suite after a game.

Fiddler-Schultz won the WHL Humanitarian of the Year in 2020 and was named the Hitmen Humanitarian of the Year this year for the third time.

The award winner will be announced Thursday, May 4.

The team captain also led the Hitmen in scoring with 31 goals and 44 assists for 75 points this season. Earlier this week, he was named, along with Hitmen defenceman Carter Yakemchuk, to the WHL's Central Division all-star team.

On the ice, the Hitmen kick off the post-season Friday night, when they take on the Rebels in Red Deer.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.