Calgary International Women's Day event to be held in Olympic Plaza

Calgarians are invited to celebrate International Women's Day at a gathering in Olympic Plaza at noon on Friday.

The Famous 5 Foundation is hosting the free community event from 12:05 to 12:55 p.m. at the 'Women are Persons!' monument.

"Prior to 1929, Canada's constitution said that only 'qualified persons'—meaning men only—could be appointed to the Senate," stated the Famous 5 Foundation in a news release.

"Five courageous and idealistic Alberta women challenged these antiquated laws and conventions by insisting that women be officially recognized as persons in the fullest legal sense of the word."

Friday's Famous 5 Foundation event will include speeches from inspirational Calgarians.

"(We) will celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about discrimination, and encourage participants to take action to achieve gender parity," stated the foundation, which hopes to empower women and girls to embody the spirit of the Famous 5.

In an effort to advance gender equality, Emily Murphy, Irene Parlby, Henrietta Muir Edwards, Louise McKinney and Nellie McClun, focused on increasing women's participation in public and political life.

"(They) set a stirring example of leadership that altered all Commonwealth nations' laws and, with it, the course of history," stated the foundation. "Their victory with the ‘persons' case verdict was the first international declaration of equality."

Calgary is set to host celebrations on Oct. 18 to mark 95 years since The ‘persons' case verdict

"Much progress has been made since they won their landmark case, however, more needs to be done to ensure that women, girls, and non-binary people of all backgrounds enjoy the same opportunities as men and boys," stated the foundation.

"Everyone benefits when all women and girls have an equitable chance at success and are able to fully participate in society."