Calgary judge charged with assault
A Calgary family and youth court judge has been charged with assault.
The Alberta Court of Justice posted on its website Thursday that Justice John Shaw was recently charged with the offence.
The Court said Shaw has been placed on administrative leave and won't be assigned any judicial duties pending the conclusion of court proceedings on the matter.
No other details on the case were released.
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Seaborn announced as new UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West
Premier Danielle Smith announced the new candidate for Lethbridge-West, following the resignation of Torry Tanner.
UFC returning to Vancouver for first time since 2019
UFC 289 will take place June 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Victims of B.C. investment fraud can claim partial repayment, BCSC says
B.C.'s financial markets regulator is making nearly $70,000 in financial penalties it recently received in a fraud case available to those who lost money in the scheme.
76 supportive homes proposed for East Vancouver won’t be ready until 2026: BC Housing
Designs for a supportive housing project slated for East Vancouver are expanding as the province looks for solutions to the housing crisis.
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
Dieppe, N.B., celebrates growing families in unique and environmental way
Since 2016, the city of Dieppe, N.B., has celebrated growing families by giving out free trees to mark new births or adoptions with its Tree for Life program.
'Take some power back': Industry experts break down the ins and outs of best before dates on groceries
Industry experts are offering tips on how to navigate the labels in your fridge to cut down on the amount of food you're throwing away.
Long-weekend weather: More rain on the way across B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as the South Coast's soggy Easter long weekend continues.
Toronto stops releasing data monthly on how many people die in its shelter system
The keeper of the names at Toronto Memorial for Homeless Deaths isn’t an easy job to begin with, but Gru, currently serving in the role, says a recent decision by the city to change the way it reports shelter deaths will only make the role more difficult.
Luxury spa in Ontario hit by data breach, customers report fraudulent charges
Groupe Nordik, a spa and wellness company headquartered in Chelsea, Que., is reporting a recent data breach of their gift certificate system.
Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec following ice storm
More than 460,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday. Montreal remains one of the hardest-hit regions, with over 260,000 customers still missing electricity as of around 4 p.m.
Police investigate second death in relation to Quebec ice storm
A second person has died in relation to the ice storm that has swept across Quebec and Ontario this week and left hundreds of thousands without electricity. According to police, a 75-year-old man was found unconscious by his wife after he was using a diesel-powered generator in the garage of a home in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, a city northwest of Montreal.
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night
The lights are slowly coming back on at homes and businesses across Ottawa on Good Friday, as Hydro Ottawa aims to restore power to all customers by the end of Saturday.
Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the former Appleton General Store on County Road 11 Friday morning. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Workers at Canada Revenue Agency vote in favour of strike action this spring
The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Union of Taxation Employees says its members voted "overwhelmingly in favour of taking strike action" if a deal is not reached with the Canada Revenue Agency.
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident on a Waterloo bus.
Schedule set for the Rangers vs. Knights playoff games
The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights will be facing off in round two of the OHL playoffs. Here's when those games will go ahead and where you can buy tickets.
Guelph Storm keep their OHL playoff hopes alive with Game 4 win
The Guelph Storm were on the verge of being eliminated from round one of their OHL playoff series with the Sarnia Sting, but managed to pull off a win Thursday night at the Sleeman Centre.
'Never really goes away': Former Broncos billet dad marks anniversary at crash site
On the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, some families travelled to the crash site to pay their respects.
Saskatoon students graduate policing cadet program
Several Saskatoon high school students have learned what it takes to be a police officer in the city.
Prince Albert police say woman’s death not suspicious
Prince Albert police say the death of a 31-year-old in the city is not suspicious.
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
Two-Spirit Sudbury police officer wins national Rookie of the Year award
A Two-Spirit Sudbury police officer who has won the national Rookie of the Year award opens up to CTV News about the path from inclusion work to policing.
Four face new homicide charges after third victim in 2022 Point Douglas attacks dies
Three teenagers and a 21-year-old prison inmate face new homicide charges after an assault victim died from his injuries months after being attacked.
Busy Friday morning for Winnipeg firefighters
Winnipeg fire crews had a busy morning on Good Friday, responding to three blazes within a few hours of each other.
2 people sent to hospital following vehicle-pedestrian collision
A collision involving pedestrians and a vehicle sent two people to hospital on Thursday night.
What's open and closed on Good Friday in Regina
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Good Friday in Regina.
