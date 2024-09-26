CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary leads Alberta housing boom, but supply still struggling to meet demand: CMHC

    A stock photo showing a Calgary neighbourhood taken from an aerial perspective. (Getty Images) A stock photo showing a Calgary neighbourhood taken from an aerial perspective. (Getty Images)
    Share

    New numbers show housing growth in Alberta's two major cities is outpacing other Canadian municipalities, but it's still not enough to keep up with a population surge. 

    The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) says new home construction in Calgary saw a 38 per cent increase in the first half of 2024, driven by multi-unit housing developments.

    That's tops in the country. 

    Apartment starts also ticked up in the city, likely to accommodate low-housing inventory and wide-scale demand for more affordable options.

    But the building can only happen so fast. 

    When adjusted for population, roughly 62 units were started per 10,000 Calgarians in the first half of the year. That meant activity was around the historical average and not enough to reduce the existing supply gap and improve affordability, according to the corp. 

    "We probably need to double the housing starts on an annual basis (nationwide)," CMHC deputy chief economist Aled ab Iorwerth said.

    "Clearly we're producing more, but nowhere near enough."

    Alberta's population stood at 4,890,000 as of July, up 46,200 in the second quarter. 

    Over the last year, more than 200,000 people have been added to the province. 

    That's a growth rate of 4.4 per cent.

    The CMHC report shows municipal policies and incentive programs has significantly boosted office-to-residential conversions and secondary suites this year. 

    Those accounted for about 28 per cent of rental apartment starts in the first half of 2024.

    - With files from the Canadian Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News