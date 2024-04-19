CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man accused in toddler death released on bail

    Winston Campbell (left) is seen in a Facebook photo. Olivia Hayden (right) is seen in a photo from her Obituary. Winston Campbell (left) is seen in a Facebook photo. Olivia Hayden (right) is seen in a photo from her Obituary.
    

    A Calgary man charged in the 2022 death of a toddler has been granted bail.

    Winston Campbell, 45, made his first court appearance on Friday.

    He's charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of two-year-old Olivia Hayden.

    Officers were called to a home along Bannister Manor S.E. on Sept. 29, 2022, for reports of a child in medical distress.

    Hayden was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

    Her death was deemed a homicide following an autopsy, but her cause of death hasn't been released.

    Police took Campbell into custody on Wednesday.

    His defence lawyer, Cory Wilson, confirmed to CTV News that Campbell was released Friday.

    Investigators say Campbell and Hayden "were known to each other."

    Hayden's family confirmed the young girl’s mother was in a relationship with Campbell.

