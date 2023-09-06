Calgary man charged after stolen property seized from alleged drug home

One man is facing charges after Calgary police shut down an alleged drug house in the community of Shaganappi, locating a mass of stolen property.

Officers launched a three-month investigation into the home, located in the 3100 block of 15 Avenue S.W., back in May, after potential drug trafficking activity was reported by neighbours.

The investigation was a joint effort between Calgary police and the Alberta Sheriffs' Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit.

On Tuesday, police searched the home and took eight people into custody.

Officers found a hole cut through the duplex's basement wall leading to an adjoining property, and signs of forced entry into an another property nearby.

"There were significant health hazards within the residences that presented challenges for investigators to safely enter the property," Calgary police said in a news release.

An environmental health officer with the Alberta Health Services will be conducting an inspection to determine whether or not the homeswill be condemned.

Investigators say an "extensive amount" of stolen property was seized, as well as:

Live ammunition;

Prohibited knives;

A high-powered Airsoft rifle; and

A small amount of crystal methamphetamine and anabolic steroids.

A cat and several kittens in the home were also seized with the help of bylaw officers.

Timothy Farney, 47, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of careless storage of a firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say a total of 20outstanding criminal code warrants were executed on the other people found inside the home, and further charges may be laid.