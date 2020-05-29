CALGARY -- A 37-year-old man faces multiple charges related to the May 13 fatal hit-and-run incident that left one Calgary teenager dead.

The incident took place around 2:30 in the morning Wednesday, May 13, when a 2008 Buick Allure drove into the back of a 2010 Dodge Journey at high speed, knocking the vehicle across the median.

Fifteen-year-old Ibaad Yar was ejected from the vehicle, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the collision, the Buick remained on scene for a period of time, before leaving. It was later discovered in the Saddle Ridge area.

Udham Sandhu, who was driving the Buick, has been charged with second degree murder and dangerous driving causing death.

Sandhu will appear in court Thursday, June 4.

The second person taken into custody by Calgary police was released without charges.

Police are still interested in speaking to the people who were in the Chevrolet Tahoe, who were observed at a house in the Saddleridge area before and after the incident. Police believe the Tahoe is a 2015-2020 model, dark-coloured, with alloy wheels.

Update - Fatal Hit-and-Run

Charges have been laid against the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the area of 52 Street and 16 Avenue N.E. and we are now releasing pictures of a third vehicle that is linked to the investigation. #yychttps://t.co/biWyUs6m90 pic.twitter.com/rGGXYTYxtH — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 29, 2020

Anyone with information about the occupants of the Tahoe are asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at calgarycrimestoppers.org or on one of the P3 Tips apps available through Apple or Google Play.