CALGARY -- Police have arrested two people in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed 15-year old Ibaad Yar early on May 13.

The incident in question took place around 2:30 a.m., when a 2010 Dodge Journey travelling at a high speed on southbound 52nd Street was struck from behind by a 2008 Buick Allure.

The Dodge Journey crossed over the median, and one occupant, Yar, was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Buick stayed on the scene for a short time, before fleeing. It was later discovered in Saddlebridge.

Thursday, Calgary Police homicide investigator Colin Chisholm said two people were under arrest, including one the police believe was driving the Buick at the time of the incident.

No charges have been filed, but Chisholm added that charges of second degree murder and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death were pending.

He said the suspects were over 18 and known to police.

Police are looking for anyone with knowledge or information about the case to come forward, including a group of people who were in a Chevrolet Tahoe who were seen at a Saddlebridge home prior to and after the incident May 13.

"These people are believed to have knowledge of the incident," said Chisholm. "The actions that night has led to tragic consequences and we remain committed to uncovering how this all came to be.

Ibaad's father and sister also spoke Thursday, delivering emotional statements remembering the charisma and optimism and 'goofy smile' of Ibaad.

"Losing Ibaad doesn't feel real, sometimes," said his sister Asma. "I'm used to him being loud and goofy. A heart like that was very rare."

Ibaad's father was emotional as well, saying, "We cannot sleep, knowing that Ibaad's murderers are still loose."

He added that, "this Eid brought painful and heartbroken memories of Ibaad, knowing he is gone."

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at calgarycrimestoppers.org, calling 1-800-222-8477 and referencing Case #20187925/4163.