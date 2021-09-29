Calgary man convicted of killing 3-year-old girl wants second opinion on mental state

CALGARY -

A sentencing hearing for a Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter has been delayed because he wants a second opinion on his mental health.

In March, Justin Paul Bennett was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Ivy Wick, the daughter of Helen Wordsworth.

Ivy suffered blunt force trauma injuries on Sept. 27, 2017. She never regained consciousness and died in hospital eight days later.

Bennett had initially told the 911 operator and police that Ivy hit her head after she tripped and fell. He was arrested a year later in connection to the little girl’s death after an undercover police sting.

The "Mr. Big" operation generated key evidence submitted by the crown. Bennett admitted he beat Ivy after she interrupted his video game.

Undercover officers befriended him as part of a fictitious criminal organization. They told Bennett they could clear his name because they had access to a corrupt medical examiner who could make a fake report. But he had to be truthful about what happened to Ivy.

Bennett said he smashed Ivy in the head, threw her against the wall and tripped her while her mother was in the shower. A videotaped conversation between Bennett and undercover officers was submitted as evidence at trial.

On Wednesday, the matter was put over to Oct. 8, at which time a date is to be set to question the original doctor about his diagnosis.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence with no chance of parole between 10 and 25 years.

- With files from The Canadian Press