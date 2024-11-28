CALGARY
    Calgary man dead following tragic incident while helping stranded driver

    A man died after being pinned under a vehicle while trying to help another motorist in northwest Calgary.

    Police were called to Crowchild Trail just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Police say they received numerous calls about a man pinned under a vehicle on northbound Crowchild, just beyond Fifth Avenue.

    EMS say by the time they got to the pinned man, he was already dead.

    Assistance from fire crews was required to reach him.

    Police say the victim had pulled over to help another driver who was stopped on the road, and that his own vehicle began to move and trapped him.

    A number of bystanders also rushed to help.

    A young boy was with the victim but was uninjured.

    The traffic unit remained on scene and police closed off northbound Crowchild by 5th Avenue.

