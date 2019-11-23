Calgary man expected to recover after axe assault: police
A man told Calgary police he was assaulted with an axe downtown before he rode the train to the Franklin LRT station.
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:39PM MST
CALGARY -- A Calgary man is expected to be okay after being assaulted with an axe Saturday night.
The man suffered an injury to his back.
Although police were called to the Franklin LRT Station, east of the city's centre, the victim told officers the incident actually happened downtown and he rode the train to the Franklin stop.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.