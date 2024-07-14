Calgary man faces attempted murder charge following Friday night stabbing in southeast

A Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that took place early Friday evening.

At around 6:50 p.m. that night, police received reports of an incident in an apartment on the 300 block of Quarry Road S.E. from neighbours who helped a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The suspect left the scene in his vehicle, while EMS transported the injured woman to hospital in serious condition.

Police were able to track the suspect to a room at the Traveller’s Inn at 4611 16 Ave. N.W. around 8:50 p.m.

Officers obtained a warrant to enter the room, but negotiations with the suspect to enter were initially unsuccessful.

At 1:35 a.m., officers entered the room and arrested the suspect, who was transported to hospital for examination.

Geoffrey Stoochnoff, 30, was charged with one count of attempted murder and seven charges of failing to comply with a release order, including contact with the victim and not to possess a weapon.

Calgarians experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship can contact numerous support agencies by calling 211, including the Domestic Violence and Abuse Helpline at 403-234-SAFE (7233), which is open all the time.

The Family Violence Info Line at 310-1818 is also available 24/7 in more than 170 languages from anywhere in Alberta.

Victims of domestic violence can also contact the Calgary Police Service anytime by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or 911 if you are in immediate danger.