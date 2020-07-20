CALGARY -- A Calgary man faces criminal charges after a series of spitting incidents that took place Saturday evening on a Calgary bike path.

The incidents in question took place around 8 p.m.on a pathway in Ramsay, where the offender, who was unprovoked, allegedly spat on at least three different people and used racial slurs.

When confronted by a witness about his behaviour, police say the offender threatened them with a weapon.

Video of one of the spitting incidents went viral online and the offender was quickly identified.

Justin Riaz WIlliams, 31, a former University of Calgary employee, is now facing three counts of assault and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation by the Calgary Police hate crimes co-ordinator continues.

One of the people spit on is believed to have been Olympian Erica Wiebe, who tweeted about the incident Monday afternoon.