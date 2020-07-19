CALGARY -- The video begins with a woman longboarding down a pathway in a Calgary park while her boyfriend is filming.

Moments later, a male cyclist is seen approaching couple in the opposite direction.

Almost as soon as the pair passes each other, that's when the male cyclist is seen spitting at the woman, who is Asian, and hurls profanity at her based on her race.

The cyclist disappears out of frame down the pathway, but the reaction is immediate.

"What the f--- dude?" the woman says on the Instagram video. "Are you f---ing kidding me?"

In the post, the couple alleges the cyclist then went to spit at another couple behind them who were both Caucasian. But none of that is shown in the video.

"We are outraged," the poster writes. "I can't believe I caught this on video. So much for a Saturday night out, hey?"

Since the video went online, it has had thousands of views and hundreds of comments calling the man's actions "absolutely disgusting" and a possible case of aggravated assault, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News has made contact with the couple. They confirm she has gone to get tested for coronavirus as a result of the interaction.

Further social media posts that have come out since the video went online have drawn a connection between the cyclist and the University of Calgary Dinos. The university and the school's athletic department both say he was a former employee.

CTV has not been able to contact the man identified by the university.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed they are aware of the video and have identified the man who appeared in it. Charges are pending, but there are no details of an arrest.