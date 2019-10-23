CALGARY – The man who was convicted of killing his five-year-old grandson as a result of physical abuse has filed for an appeal against his conviction and sentence in the case.

Allan Perdomo Lopez, 60, was sentenced to nine years in jail for manslaughter last month in connection with the death of his grandson Emilio in July 2015.

During the trial, the court heard the young boy suffered abuse at the hands of his grandfather, who called him an "ungrateful demon."

Prosecutors also brought forward a police wiretap recording from inside the family minivan that had Perdomo tearfully praying, in Spanish, to God for forgiveness.

In the appeal, Perdomo's counsel says the judge failed to grant a stay of proceedings under the Jordan principle, the guilty verdict was unreasonable and certain statements and evidence should not have been admissible in the trial.

They are requesting the conviction to be quashed and a verdict of not guilty entered or a new trial to be ordered.