Calgary man wins $709K on Lightning Lotto draw

    Vincent Giesinger won $709,913.50 on the October 17, 2024, Lightning Lotto draw. (Courtesy: WCLC) Vincent Giesinger won $709,913.50 on the October 17, 2024, Lightning Lotto draw. (Courtesy: WCLC)
    A Calgary man is more than $700,000 richer after picking the winning numbers in an October Lightning Lotto draw.

    Vincent Giesinger won the $709,913.50 jackpot on Oct. 17, after checking his ticket at the Sundance Petro Canada.

    “I looked up to see the amount and then did a happy dance,” Giesinger said. “So did the retailers.”

    He said his roommate and daughter were “over the moon” when he told them about the big win.

    “I had just gotten approved for a new place to live and then found out I was getting money back on my tax return,” he said. “I believe good things happen in threes, so I went to buy a lottery ticket.”

    While Giesinger is still processing the win, he said some of the money will go toward a new car and furniture for his home.

    “I’m really happy because I’ll be able to retire and leave something to my daughter eventually as well,” he said.

    He purchased his winning ticket at the Sundance Petro Canada located at 11 Sunpark Drive S.E. in Calgary. His winning numbers were 9, 32, 36, 39 and 49.

