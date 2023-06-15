Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed

The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an "absolute discharge" from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.

Matthew de Grood was appealing a decision made by the Alberta Review Board last year, which determined he "still poses a significant risk to the public" and could not be released on conditions.

In a decision released Thursday, the court dismissed his appeal.

This is a breaking news update, additional details will follow…