Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'

The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.

Matthew de Grood has applied to the Alberta Court of Appeal for an absolute discharge. According to the Government of Canada, that means the court would find him discharged of the offences with no conviction registered.

"Conditional or absolute discharges may only be ordered for less serious offences," the justice department said.

De Grood was arrested on April 15, 2014, in connection with the fatal stabbings of Joshua Hunter, Kaiti Perras, Jordan Segura, Lawrence Hong and Zackariah Rathwell.

He was found not criminally responsible on May 25, 2016, after it was determined he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the killings.

Since then, he's been held under supervision and his case has been reviewed on an annual basis by the Alberta Review Board (ARB).

This most recent appeal comes from a request from de Grood's lawyer last year, who requested the ARB's most recent decision that stated he must remain detained at either Edmonton's Alberta Hospital or the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre in Calgary.

De Grood's lawyer, Jacqueline Petrie, contended the decision was unreasonable because of "procedural unfairness" and a "reasonable apprehension of bias."

Matthew de Grood, appearing in a Calgary court on April 22, 2014 is shown in this artist's sketch. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Janice Fletcher)

Greg Perras, Kaiti's father, said at the time he was concerned over the possibility of de Grood being released.

"If he was to be released conditionally, his medical team suggested during testimony that he could only be returned to hospital with his consent," Perras told CTV News in October 2022.

"And they have testified on numerous occasions over the last several years that de Grood, in hospital, has lost insight into his illness when some of his symptoms resurfaced."

If granted, the discharge would have no conditions.

(With files from the Canadian Press)