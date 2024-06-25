Calgary mayor expects 'positive news' on water main repair timeline

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents came very close to the threshold water use on Monday, but that some "positive news" is expected Tuesday afternoon about the water main repair timeline.

Repair work is progressing at the construction site, Gondek said Tuesday morning, and more details are expected during the afternoon update.

"With welding completed at the sites of the hotspots where steel pipe is replacing damaged concrete and with concrete curing in the remaining hotspot, repairing the feeder main is in its final stages," Gondek said.

"I have heard that this update may have some positive news on timing for water service to be restored but, again, the team are working on that right now and we'll have more to offer you at 2 p.m."

On June 5, 2024, a 78-inch feeder main broke in Calgary's northwest community of Montgomery, cutting off the supply of treated water from the smaller of the city's two treatment plants. Since then, Calgarians and residents of many other communities that rely on fresh water from the Bow and Elbow Rivers have been under strict outdoor water use rules and voluntary indoor water conservation guidelines.

On Monday, residents used 476 million litres of water, just under the threshold of 480 million litres, Gondek said.

She says many more days like Monday "could put supply at risk."

"Now is not the time to give up on our water-saving practices. Now is not the time to fire up the sprinklers or get your car washed," Gondek said.

Work at the sites is expected to consist of backfilling the areas over the next couple days.

Gondek cautioned that even once the work itself is done, it could be days before the pipe is flushed and Alberta Health Services gives the all clear for water to start flowing again.

"We are not out of the woods yet," she said. "The underground reservoirs will also need to be filled before we get to the water use that we are used to."

