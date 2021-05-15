CALGARY -- Kevin J. Johnston, a Calgary mayoral candidate, was arrested Saturday evening for violating public health orders by attending an illegal gathering.

The gathering, which took place Saturday morning, went against a Court of Queen’s Bench order granting AHS an injunction against public gatherings that do not comply with public health orders, according to Calgary police.

“We are at a critical point in our province’s response to the pandemic and citizens must comply with public health orders in order to ensure everyone's safety and well-being,” said CPS in a news release.

“We continue to ask those who may be considering organizing or participating in any outdoor events to ensure they are familiar with public health order requirements and to do their part to prevent further spread of the virus.”

AHS was granted a restraining order against Johnston Friday, after comments he made in a podcast.