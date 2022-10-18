Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted

Rewards of up to $250,000 were announced Tuesday by the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) Program as it updated its list of Canada’s top 25 most wanted.

Two of the wanted men are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado, 26, and Talal Amer, 29.

Granado is second on the list, wanted for murder, while Amer is sixth on the list, wanted for manslaughter.

TALAL AMER

Talal Amer is wanted for manslaughter in connection to the crash that killed Angela Mckenzie on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.Calgary police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Amer's arrest earlier this year in connection to the death of Angela McKenzie, a 40-year-old mother of five.

McKenzie died on Tuesday, May 10, moments after gunfire erupted between the occupants of two vehicles driving on 36th Street S.E.

Amid the chaos, the vehicles involved collided with two other vehicles. The crash killed McKenzie, whose minivan was hit in the intersection of 17th Avenue S.E. and 36th Street S.E.

"It is alleged that Amer fired multiple rounds at another driver during a high-speed car chase, attempting to kill him. Fleeing the scene, driving over 150 kilometres an hour in a zone of 50, Amer purportedly hit Angela McKenzie’s car, and then, uninjured, fled the scene on foot," says the Bolo website.

Amer, a Calgary gangster, is facing charges of a manslaughter, attempted murder and several firearms charges.

He is described as approximately 180 centimetres (5'11") tall, 104 kilograms (230 pounds) with brown eyes and brown hair.

On its website, Bolo warns no one should take action to apprehend Amer themselves, as he may be armed and dangerous.

Tips leading to Amer's arrest will be rewarded with up to $50,000.

"The death of Angela McKenzie was tragic and will continue to have a lasting impact on Calgarians. We are committed to doing everything within our power to locate Talal Amer and ensure that he is held accountable," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a news release.

KIER BRYAN GRANADO

Kier Bryan Granado is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Hussein Merhi on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015.Kier Bryan Granado, 25, is wanted for the alleged first-degree murder of 26-year-old Hussein Merhi, who died in 2015 after being shot in an alley.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Del Ray Road N.E. at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 13, 2015 for reports of shots fired.

Merhi was found badly injured and died at the scene.

Granado is wanted on a Canada-wide for first-degree murder.

"He has been identified to be working with and associated to the Fresh off the Boat Killers (FK) gang," says the Bolo website.

"Investigators believe he may be living in the Greater Toronto Area under a false identity, evading arrest with Tommy Ngo, another individual wanted for murder by the Toronto Police Service."

On its website, Bolo warns no one should take action to apprehend Granado themselves, as he may be armed and dangerous.

He is described as 152 centimetres (5’) tall and 36 kilograms (80 pounds) with brown eyes and a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Tips leading to Granado's arrest will be rewarded with up to $100,000.

"Regardless of how much time has passed following an incident, we will continue to seek justice for the families of our homicide victims," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit in a release.

"We know that people out there know where Granado is and we are asking them to come forward and help us provide closure to the victim’s family."

This month, Granado moved up from number three on Bolo's list of Canada's top 25 most wanted to number two on the list.

BOLO LIST GETS UPDATE

Calgary suspects Talal Amer and Kier Bryan Granado have made a list of Canada’s top 25 most wanted. (Calgary Police Service/Bolo Program) "This first update of our top 25 is part of our commitment to encourage Canadians to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, and to make our communities safer," Bolo Program Director Max Langlois said Tuesday.

The Top 25 list was launched in April of this year.

Seven suspects from the original Top 25 were located between April and October, including the top suspect — Abilaziz Mohamed, who waswanted for murder by the Toronto Police Service.

He was apprehended within 12 hours of the list's launch.