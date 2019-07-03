Police have charged a man with being an accessory after the fact to a 2015 homicide and issued an arrest warrant for the suspected killer.

Police were called to an alley in the 100 block of Del Ray Road N.E. about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2015, where they found Hussein Merhi, 26, suffering gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dark SUV was seen fleeing the area.

Joseph Trieu, 26, of Calgary, is now charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police allege Trieu hid the SUV in his parent’s garage in northwest Calgary about 11 hours after the shooting. An SUV was recovered by police from his parent’s garage.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for first-degree murder for Kier Bryan Granado, 23 of Calgary.

Police say they believe the killing was targeted as Granado and Merhi were known to each other. Police also said they believe there was at least one other suspect involved in the killing.

Investigators believe Granado may be residing in the Edmonton area and are asking for help from the public to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.