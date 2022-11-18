Calgary Minor Soccer Association to host city's biggest World Cup viewing party Nov.27

The Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA) is inviting a few thousand Calgarians over to watch the World Cup.

The organization is hosting a massive family viewing party Nov. 27 at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex and Jim Starlight Centre on the Tsuut'ina Nation.

That's when Canada takes on Croatia in the World Cup in Qatar.

Doors open at 8 a.m., with kickoff at 9 a.m.

Did you know soccer is the most popular sport played by children and adolescents in Canada?



That must make for a lot of fans for the World Cup!

In addition to the game, there will be a fun zone, appearances by members of Cavalry FC, mini soccer games, soccer darts, a hardest shot contest, giveaways and a 50-50 draw.

The first 250 people in the door get a free mini Canada flag and Canada Soccer cup. Canadian soccer string bags and other swag will be given away throughout the game.

Organizers say they hope to create an atmosphere to match the energy of the Red Lot parties screening Flames playoff games earlier this year.

Admission for the general public is $12, with proceeds going to support CMSA programming and the Calgary Hitmen Foundation.

For CMSA members, it's $10 using the code CMSAWC.

Canada's first game of the World Cup is Wednesday at noon, when they take on Belgium.

The Canadian men's team is competing in its first World Cup since 1986.