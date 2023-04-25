A shallow, eastern riding north of the Bow and one of the most populous ridings.

In the southwest, Parkdale is on the Bow, then Crowchild and the main block. North of Highway 1, it has Capitol Hill and Mount Pleasant. South of Highway 1 and east of Crowchild all the way to Deerfoot Trail are Houndsfield Heights, the private Health Resources Medical Centre, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and Alberta College of Art and Jubilee Auditorium; Rosedale, Crescent Heights and Renfrew.

Under all these and north of the Bow are West Hillhurst, Hillhurst, Sunnyside above Prince's Island Park, and wide Bridgeland and Riverside.

Family income is a bit below average though more than one in 10 make over $100,000. They live in the east mainly and in central condos. Some one-quarter are low-income, 10 per cent above average.

Professional work, along with health care and social services, are the main employers and two-thirds have post-secondary education.

35,984 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Kathleen T. Ganley, NDP

2019 voter turnout: 69.6%

ELECTION HISTORY

Calgary-Mountain View has been held by several different parties since its creation in 1971. It came from Calgar-East whose Social Credit MLA from 1967-1971 held the new Mountain View, 1971-1975.

Next came Stan Kushner (PC) from 1975-1982. Another Tory, Bohdan (Bud) Zip, was the MLA from 1982-1986; then Bob Hawkesworth of the NDP 1986-1993.

When he decided not to run, Tory Mark Hlady won the seat. Hlady won in 1997 and 2001 but in 2004, Liberal David Swann trounced Hlady and won in 2008, 2012 and 2015 by reasonable margins.

In 2019, Swann retired and Liberal Leader David Khan ran fourth in the worst Liberal results in Alberta history. The NDP’s Kathleen Ganley won easily.