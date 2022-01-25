Calgary MP George Chahal receives $500 penalty for removing opponent's flyer

The MP for Calgary Skyview says he received a $500 penalty from Elections Canada following an investigation into the removal of an opponent's pamphlet from outside a constituent's home.

The investigation was launched after doorbell camera footage surfaced showing George Chahal taking the flyer from a home in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple on Sept. 19, 2021, and replacing it with one of his own.

The document left behind included incorrect polling station information. The homeowners had a lawn sign supporting Chahal's conservative opponent.

Chahal announced on social media Tuesday morning that he had been penalized and had paid the fine.

I have accepted and paid a $500 administrative penalty, as assessed by Elections Canada, for removing a flyer from a front door on September 19, 2021.



I want to again apologize and acknowledge my mistake. — George Chahal (@ChahalGeorge) January 25, 2022

Chahal adds that he remains "committed to putting the interests of my constituents first, through all my activities and interactions."