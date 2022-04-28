Calgary murder suspect may be getting help to avoid capture: Police

Calgary police say they believe a second-degree murder suspect they're searching for may be getting help avoiding capture – and anyone doing so could face charges as well.

CPS said in a release Thursday they have reason to believe Gerald Russell Frommelt, 37 -- wanted in connection to the murder of Jamie Lynn Scheible, 23 – is still in the Calgary area and they are again asking for help to locate him.

Frommelt should be considered dangerous, police said, and anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked to call CPS immediately.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. about 7:15 p.m. on April 7 for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering serious injuries, who was later identified as Scheible.

She later died.

Frommelt is described as being 188 centimetres (6’2") tall and weighing 113 kilograms (250 pounds). He has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his neck, including a tattoo of a straightedge razor.

"We have reason to believe that people may be assisting Frommelt with evading police," police said.

"If anyone is found to be supporting Frommelt with avoiding detection, they could be criminally liable."

Parole Board of Canada documents confirm Frommelt has a violent past, having been convicted of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Frommelt was found guilty of a 2009 incident where he threw a heavy drinking glass at a bar employee, striking her just above the eye. He has known connections to crime organizations and admitted to daily use of crystal methamphetamine for approximately four years.

The parole board, in its denial of overnight leaves upon his release for drug trafficking offences in 2015, stated Frommelt presented "an undue risk to society" and that "(his) behaviour demonstrates a complete disregard for any legally imposed conditions when (he is) in the community."

Conditions of Frommelt's release required that he report all of his sexual and non-sexual relationships with women to his parole supervisor and that he abstain from alcohol and drugs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Undated photo of Jamie Lynn Scheible, the victim of a fatal April 2022 shooting in northeast Calgary. (photo courtesy: Scheible family)