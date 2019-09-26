Calgary office tower locked down as police search for suspicious person
Police locked down an office tower in downtown Calgary after reports of a person with a gun, which were determined to be false.
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 10:23AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 26, 2019 3:27PM MDT
CALGARY — Police locked down an office tower building in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue S.W. Thursday morning after reports of a suspicious person with a weapon.
Police say they received a call just before 10 a.m. from someone who said they saw someone go into the building with a gun.
A large police response arrive minutes later and locked the 25-storey building down.
"Obviously we didn't get a ton of detail until we were able to get to the (building)," said Det. Ben Lawson.
Officers were quickly able to determine the report was false and the lockdown was lifted about 30 minutes after police were called.
"We're happy the way it ended," said Lawson.